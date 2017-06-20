Shawn Mendes Performs 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back' on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Now!

Shawn Mendes didn’t “hold back” during his performance on The Tonight Show!

The 18-year-old singer took to the stage at the late night show for an epic performance on Monday (June 19) in New York City.

Shawn performed his latest single “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” and got a standing ovation from the crowd.

After the taping, Shawn took to his Instagram to share a photo from the show and to show his appreciation for the chance to perform.

“Thank you @fallontonight!” Shawn wrote.

Watch Shawn‘s entire performance below…