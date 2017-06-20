Top Stories
Tue, 20 June 2017 at 11:02 pm

Sophia Bush Kicks Off Summer at Sunglass Hut Event!

Sophia Bush Kicks Off Summer at Sunglass Hut Event!

Sophia Bush rocks some cute shades as she attends Sunglass Hut’s Made for Summer event on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) at the Sunglass Hut shop in Times Square in New York City.

The 34-year-old actress looked pretty in a blue and leopard-print dress with white loafers as she hosted the summer kickoff event.

During the event, Sophia hung out with fans, shoppers, and DJs Jenny & Isaac as she promoted the store’s new shades for the summer.

Late last month, it was announced that Sophia would not be returning for season five of her hit show Chicago P.D.

Photos: Getty
