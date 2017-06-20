Star Wars' Han Solo Spinoff Movie Loses Its Directors

Top Stories
The upcoming Han Solo spinoff movie will need to find a new director after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were let go as co-directors due to creative differences with Lucasfilm.

Lucasfilm president and Star Wars producer Kathleen Kennedy released a statement on StarWars.com to announce the news.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” she said.

Phil and Chris previously co-directed the movies 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” the guys said in a statement.

Alden Ehrenreich is playing a young Han Solo in the movie, which has already begun production. The May 2018 release date will not change despite the directorial change.
