Tue, 20 June 2017 at 2:12 pm

Steve Carell On 'Despicable Me' Co-Star Kristen Wiig: 'I've Never Seen Her Not Be Great'

Steve Carell On 'Despicable Me' Co-Star Kristen Wiig: 'I've Never Seen Her Not Be Great'

Steve Carell has nothing but love for his Despicable Me 3 co-star Kristen Wiig.

“I like her so much as a person and I think she’s really funny and she’s very intuitive,” the 54-year-old actor expressed while promoting the upcoming film (via the Herald Sun). “There’s certain people you work with who you just feel like you have a rhythm and a chemistry with, and I’ve always felt like I have that with Kristen.”

“I’ve never seen her not be great,” Steve added. “Even in her more dramatic work she’s always so real. I’m just a fan; I guess it comes down to that.”

Pictured: Steve and Kristen attending a photo call for Despicable Me 3 held at Santo Mauro Hotel with actors Patricia Conde and Florentino Fernandez, who voice their characters for the Spanish version, on Tuesday (June 20) in Madrid, Spain.

FYI: Kristen is wearing an Osman suit, Roxanne Assoulin earrings and Stella Luna heels.
