Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 9:15 am

Suki Waterhouse & Keanu Reeves Premiere 'The Bad Batch' In L.A!

Suki Waterhouse & Keanu Reeves Premiere 'The Bad Batch' In L.A!

Suki Waterhouse strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the premiere of her film The Bad Batch held at the Resident on Monday (June 19) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old model-actress was joined at the event by her co-star Keanu Reeves and writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Suki Waterhouse

“Psyched for the Bad Batch screening tonight in LA!! 🤓🤓🤓,” Suki captioned with her Instagram post, featuring a shirtless Jason Momoa.

The film follows a girl (Waterhouse) who is dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society and is captured by a savage band of cannibals. As she adjusts to life in “the bad batch” she realizes that being good or bad mostly depends on who you’re standing next to – Watch the trailer here!


FYI: Suki is wearing a David Koma dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
suki waterhouse keanu reeves premiere the bad batch in l a 01
suki waterhouse keanu reeves premiere the bad batch in l a 02
suki waterhouse keanu reeves premiere the bad batch in l a 03
suki waterhouse keanu reeves premiere the bad batch in l a 04
suki waterhouse keanu reeves premiere the bad batch in l a 05
suki waterhouse keanu reeves premiere the bad batch in l a 06
suki waterhouse keanu reeves premiere the bad batch in l a 07
suki waterhouse keanu reeves premiere the bad batch in l a 08
suki waterhouse keanu reeves premiere the bad batch in l a 09
suki waterhouse keanu reeves premiere the bad batch in l a 10

Credit: Sara De Boer, Eugene Powers; Photos: Startraksphoto.com, WENN
Posted to: Keanu Reeves, Suki Waterhouse

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr