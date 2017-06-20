Suki Waterhouse & Keanu Reeves Premiere 'The Bad Batch' In L.A!

Suki Waterhouse strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the premiere of her film The Bad Batch held at the Resident on Monday (June 19) in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old model-actress was joined at the event by her co-star Keanu Reeves and writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour.

“Psyched for the Bad Batch screening tonight in LA!! 🤓🤓🤓,” Suki captioned with her Instagram post, featuring a shirtless Jason Momoa.

The film follows a girl (Waterhouse) who is dumped in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilized society and is captured by a savage band of cannibals. As she adjusts to life in “the bad batch” she realizes that being good or bad mostly depends on who you’re standing next to – Watch the trailer here!



FYI: Suki is wearing a David Koma dress.