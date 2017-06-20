Top Stories
'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 2:08 pm

'Supernatural' is Getting a Spinoff Show Titled 'Wayward Sisters'

'Supernatural' is Getting a Spinoff Show Titled 'Wayward Sisters'

The CW is working on a spinoff show of its long-running series Supernatural.

According to THR, the potential series is titled Wayward Sisters and follows Kim Rhodes as her character Sheriff Jody Mills, and a “group of troubled young women, all of them orphaned by supernatural tragedy. Under Mills’ protection, they emerge as a supreme monster-fighting force.”

The backdoor pilot is set to air as an episode during the upcoming 13th season of Supernatural – with showrunners Andrew Daab and Robert Singer penning the script and serving as executive producers, alongside Phil Sgricca and Robert Berens.

