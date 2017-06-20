Teenager Sings for Dad Battling Cancer on 'America's Got Talent'
Evie Clair breaks down in tears while telling the America’s Got Talent judges about her emotional story before auditioning for the show.
The 13-year-old singer opened up about how her dad was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and given a five percent chance to live.
Evie decided to sing Christina Perri‘s song “Arms” and explained her song choice.
“When my dad is having rough days, I go up to his room and sing this song to help him feel better and just give him comfort and strength to continue fighting,” she said.
