Tom London's Tech Magic Stuns 'America's Got Talent' Judges!

You won’t even believe your eyes when Tom London finishes his magic trick during an audition on America’s Got Talent!

The magician uses technology and math for his tricks and he used volunteers from the audience to come up with three numbers based on facts about the judges and then Tyra Banks to select a random number, that calculated into one large number.

The number that was calculated magically was the number Tom pre-selected before the show and it corresponded to the amount of number one artists Simon Cowell has worked with, the year Heidi Klum started modeling, the million of records sold by Mel B‘s group the Spice Girls, and the years Howie Mandel has been married to his wife.



Tom London: Magician Mystifies Crowd With Tech Magic