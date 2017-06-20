Top Stories
Daniel Day-Lewis Is Quitting Acting - Read Statement

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman' Salary Revealed (Report)

'Bachelor in Paradise' Misconduct Investigation Finds No Sexual Assault, Production Will Resume

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 7:00 pm

When Does 'Transformers 6' Come Out in Theaters?

When Does 'Transformers 6' Come Out in Theaters?

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters across the US at midnight, and fans want to know when the next films in the series will debut!

So far, there are two definite Transformers films in the works, with others rumored to be in development.

Bumblebee, prequel tale detailing Bumblebee’s time on Earth, is set to be released in theaters on June 8, 2018.

Transformers 6, which does not have a title just yet, has been planned for June 28, 2019. Mark Wahlberg has announced that The Last Knight will be his last Transformers movie. Michael Bay also does not plan to direct again.
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr