When Does 'Transformers 6' Come Out in Theaters?

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters across the US at midnight, and fans want to know when the next films in the series will debut!

So far, there are two definite Transformers films in the works, with others rumored to be in development.

Bumblebee, prequel tale detailing Bumblebee’s time on Earth, is set to be released in theaters on June 8, 2018.

Transformers 6, which does not have a title just yet, has been planned for June 28, 2019. Mark Wahlberg has announced that The Last Knight will be his last Transformers movie. Michael Bay also does not plan to direct again.