Will Ferrell Debuts His Summer 'Stache On 'The Tonight Show'!

Will Ferrell made a special appearance on last night’s (June 19) episode of The Tonight Show, and debuted his epic summer ‘stache for Jimmy Fallon and the audience.

“I’ve been growing this for like a week, at least,” the 49-year-old actor expressed. “It’s full of wisdom. It’s a wise mustache. I look like a guy you don’t wanna sit next to on an airplane.”

Will also talks to Jimmy about starring with Amy Poehler in their upcoming comedy The House and dished about some of the Father’s Day presents he received this year, including a very special pair of reading glasses that he also shows off for the audience.



