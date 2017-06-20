Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 11:00 am

Will Ferrell Debuts His Summer 'Stache On 'The Tonight Show'!

Will Ferrell Debuts His Summer 'Stache On 'The Tonight Show'!

Will Ferrell made a special appearance on last night’s (June 19) episode of The Tonight Show, and debuted his epic summer ‘stache for Jimmy Fallon and the audience.

“I’ve been growing this for like a week, at least,” the 49-year-old actor expressed. “It’s full of wisdom. It’s a wise mustache. I look like a guy you don’t wanna sit next to on an airplane.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Will Ferrell

Will also talks to Jimmy about starring with Amy Poehler in their upcoming comedy The House and dished about some of the Father’s Day presents he received this year, including a very special pair of reading glasses that he also shows off for the audience.


Will Ferrell Gets in on Jimmy’s Summer of ‘Stache

Click inside to watch the rest of Will Ferrell’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Will Ferrell Has a Great Gambling Story

Think Fast! with Will Ferrell
Just Jared on Facebook
will ferrell debuts his summer stache on the tonight show 01
will ferrell debuts his summer stache on the tonight show 02
will ferrell debuts his summer stache on the tonight show 03

Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr