Woody Harrelson & Andy Serkis Bring 'War For The Planet Of The Apes' To London - Watch New Clip!

The cast of the War For The Planet Of The Apes have kicked off their press tour!

Andy Serkis, Amiah Miller, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and director Matt Reeves stepped out for a special screening of the anticipated flick held at The Ham Yard Hotel on Monday (June 19) in London, England.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

The cast also includes Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, and Terry Notary – Watch a brand new clip below!



War for the Planet of the Apes | “I Came For You” Clip

FYI: Amiah is wearing a Marc Jacobs black floral painted silk jacquard long sleeve shirt dress with a black belt.