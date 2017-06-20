Top Stories
Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette'? Rachel Sends 3 Guys Home!

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Lorde Apologizes For 'Insensitive' Comment About Taylor Swift Friendship

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding &amp; He's Not Happy

Drake Bell Wasn't Invited to Josh Peck's Wedding & He's Not Happy

Are Rob Kardashian &amp; Blac Chyna Back Together?

Are Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Back Together?

Tue, 20 June 2017 at 10:32 am

Woody Harrelson & Andy Serkis Bring 'War For The Planet Of The Apes' To London - Watch New Clip!

Woody Harrelson & Andy Serkis Bring 'War For The Planet Of The Apes' To London - Watch New Clip!

The cast of the War For The Planet Of The Apes have kicked off their press tour!

Andy Serkis, Amiah Miller, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and director Matt Reeves stepped out for a special screening of the anticipated flick held at The Ham Yard Hotel on Monday (June 19) in London, England.

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

The cast also includes Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, and Terry Notary – Watch a brand new clip below!


War for the Planet of the Apes | “I Came For You” Clip

FYI: Amiah is wearing a Marc Jacobs black floral painted silk jacquard long sleeve shirt dress with a black belt.
Just Jared on Facebook
woody harrelson andy serkis bring war for the planet of the apes to london 01
woody harrelson andy serkis bring war for the planet of the apes to london 02
woody harrelson andy serkis bring war for the planet of the apes to london 03
woody harrelson andy serkis bring war for the planet of the apes to london 04
woody harrelson andy serkis bring war for the planet of the apes to london 05

Credit: Dave J Hogan; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amiah Miller, Andy Serkis, Steve Zahn, Woody Harrelson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr