Amy Poehler Plays 'Are You Smarter Than a Smart Girl?' with Jimmy Fallon!

In honor of Amy Poehler‘s Smart Girls organization, the actress played a game of “Are You Smarter Than a Smart Girl? during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (June 20) in New York City.

The 45-year-old actress and the 42-year-old host were each paired with a young girl, who helped them answer trivia questions.

It seems that Amy and Jimmy are both not smarter than a smart girl because they needed a lot of help with the questions!

Amy is promoting her upcoming comedy The House, which hits theaters next week.



