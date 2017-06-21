Anthony Hopkins Joins Mark Wahlberg & 'Transformers' Cast At Chicago Premiere!
The cast of Transformers: The Last Knight had themselves a big premiere last night (June 20)!
Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Jerrod Carmichael, Santiago Cabrera, and director Michael Bay all hit the red carpet together at the Civic Opera House in Chicago, Ill.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg
Sir Anthony Hopkins also joined the cast for the first time during their press tour.
That same day, Mark and his co-stars visited Jenny McCarthy at the SiriusXM Studios at the Peninsula Hotel to promote Transformers: The Last Knight, which is playing in theaters everywhere now.
FYI: Laura is wearing a Miu Miu gown and Piaget jewelry.