Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, &amp; Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 9:57 am

Anthony Hopkins Joins Mark Wahlberg & 'Transformers' Cast At Chicago Premiere!

Anthony Hopkins Joins Mark Wahlberg & 'Transformers' Cast At Chicago Premiere!

The cast of Transformers: The Last Knight had themselves a big premiere last night (June 20)!

Mark Wahlberg, Laura Haddock, Josh Duhamel, Isabela Moner, Jerrod Carmichael, Santiago Cabrera, and director Michael Bay all hit the red carpet together at the Civic Opera House in Chicago, Ill.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mark Wahlberg

Sir Anthony Hopkins also joined the cast for the first time during their press tour.

That same day, Mark and his co-stars visited Jenny McCarthy at the SiriusXM Studios at the Peninsula Hotel to promote Transformers: The Last Knight, which is playing in theaters everywhere now.


With the legend himself — @anthonyhopkins at the @transformersmovie premiere in Chicago tonight.

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

FYI: Laura is wearing a Miu Miu gown and Piaget jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 01
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 02
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 03
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 04
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 05
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 06
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 07
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 08
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 09
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 10
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 11
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 12
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 13
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 14
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 15
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 16
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 17
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 18
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 19
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 20
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 21
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 22
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 23
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 24
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 25
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 26
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 27
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 28
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 29
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 30
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 31
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 32
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 33
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 34
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 35
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 36
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 37
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 38
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 39
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 40
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 41
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 42
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 43
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 44
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 45
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 46
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 47
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 48
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 49
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 50
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 51
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 52
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 53
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 54
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 55
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 56
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 57
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 58
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 59
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 60
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 61
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 62
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 63
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 64
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 65
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 66
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 67
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 68
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 69
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 70
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 71
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 72
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 73
anthony hopkins joins mark wahlberg transformers cast at chicago premiere 74

Credit: Jeff Schear; Photos: Getty, George Burns
Posted to: Isabela Moner, Jenny McCarthy, Jerrod Carmichael, Josh Duhamel, Laura Haddock, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Bay, Santiago Cabrera

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr