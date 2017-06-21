Top Stories
Wed, 21 June 2017 at 3:30 pm

Armie Hammer Joins Cast of 'Sorry to Bother You'

Armie Hammer Joins Cast of 'Sorry to Bother You'

Armie Hammer arrives back in Los Angeles on Monday (June 19) after landing at LAX Airport.

The 30-year-old actor just joined the cast of the upcoming new film Sorry to Bother You, Deadline reports! According to the publication, the film is about a “black telemarketer with self-esteem issues who discovers a magical key to business success, propelling him to the upper echelons of the hierarchy just as his activist comrades are rising up against unjust labor practices. When he uncovers the macabre secret of his corporate overlords, he must decide whether to stand up or sell out.”

The movie will begin filming later this month in Oakland, Calif.
