Ashton Kutcher Is So Happy 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Returning This Summer!

Ashton Kutcher is thrilled with the recent news that Bachelor in Paradise will definitely be returning this summer.

“I’m so happy Paradise is back,” the 39-year-old actor revealed while promoting his show The Ranch on Good Morning America on Wednesday (July 21) in New York City.

Ashton also revealed that watching The Bachelorette with wife, Mila Kunis, is their “greatest guilty pleasure of all time. Monday night is like religion in our house. In fact, I haven’t watched this week because I was here and she’s there and so we’re saving it. Because this is our thing. It’s unbelievable, this show. It’s the greatest social experience of all time.”

“We turn the volume off and we watch the one-on-one date and she does the voice of the girl and I do the voice of the guy,” Ashton continued. “It’s literally like, ‘Are you going to eat the chicken?’ ‘No.’ ‘Are you going to eat the chicken?’ ‘No.’ You ever notice they never eat on that show?”



Ashton Kutcher – ‘Good Morning America’