Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 1:45 pm

Ashton Kutcher Is So Happy 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Returning This Summer!

Ashton Kutcher Is So Happy 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Returning This Summer!

Ashton Kutcher is thrilled with the recent news that Bachelor in Paradise will definitely be returning this summer.

“I’m so happy Paradise is back,” the 39-year-old actor revealed while promoting his show The Ranch on Good Morning America on Wednesday (July 21) in New York City.

Ashton also revealed that watching The Bachelorette with wife, Mila Kunis, is their “greatest guilty pleasure of all time. Monday night is like religion in our house. In fact, I haven’t watched this week because I was here and she’s there and so we’re saving it. Because this is our thing. It’s unbelievable, this show. It’s the greatest social experience of all time.”

“We turn the volume off and we watch the one-on-one date and she does the voice of the girl and I do the voice of the guy,” Ashton continued. “It’s literally like, ‘Are you going to eat the chicken?’ ‘No.’ ‘Are you going to eat the chicken?’ ‘No.’ You ever notice they never eat on that show?”


Ashton Kutcher – ‘Good Morning America’
Just Jared on Facebook
ashton kutcher is so happy bachelor in paradise is returning this summer 01
ashton kutcher is so happy bachelor in paradise is returning this summer 02
ashton kutcher is so happy bachelor in paradise is returning this summer 03
ashton kutcher is so happy bachelor in paradise is returning this summer 04
ashton kutcher is so happy bachelor in paradise is returning this summer 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ashton Kutcher

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr