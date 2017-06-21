Ashton Kutcher Reveals How He & Mila Kunis Went From Hooking Up to Married

Ashton Kutcher is opening up about how his relationship with wife Mila Kunis evolved over the years.

The 39-year-old actor met her when they started doing That 70s Show when she was only 14 years old.

“I think I was her first kiss…she has a journal, like a diary when she was kid and wrote, ‘This guy’s hot.’ She thought I was cute” Ashton said on The Howard Stern Show. “I think, at first, she thought I was good-looking. And shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her because I was like a big brother.”

Then he talked about after they started hooking up later on after his divorce from Demi Moore.

“She was like, ‘You’re not ready to be in a relationship’ and I was like, ‘I’m not ready to be in a relationship,’” Ashton said. “So we just decided to…it was weird, and fast. At the time, we were like, ‘OK, we have an agreement.’ It was pretty mutual. It was kind of obvious that things were happening.”

Listen to his interview below: