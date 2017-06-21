Ashton Kutcher Talks Million-Dollar Uber Investment, Admits He Passed on Snapchat

Ashton Kutcher got candid about his investments in an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

The 39-year-old actor revealed that he got in early with Uber and invested “probably a couple million.”

He also talked about former CEO Travis Kalanick resigning from his position amid pressure from investors.

“I’m conflicted,” Ashton said. “I’m 100 percent certain there were mistakes made and he would cop to the fact that he made mistakes and did things that he maybe shouldn’t have done.”

“But at a certain point, I feel like we’re in a society today that is so fast to judge people, and that we have to realize people make mistakes, and you have to let people learn from their mistakes,” he said. “But I don’t know the extent of the internal damage, so I can’t really comment, because I don’t really know.”

Ashton also admitted that he passed on Snapchat because he “didn’t get” it at the time.

In the same interview, he talked about falling in love with wife Mila Kunis too.