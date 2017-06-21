'Bachelor In Paradise' Cast Set to Return to Mexico as Filming Resumes

The original Bachelor in Paradise season four cast is getting ready to return to the show as filming resumes.

After a two week hiatus due to a misconduct investigation, filming is set to pick back up this weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast was reportedly contacted on Tuesday (June 20) following the show getting the green light to pick production back up.

Members of the cast will now be staying in paradise until July 5th, as opposed to the original filming schedule which had things wrapping on June 27th.

While much of the original cast is set to return, including Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates, Vinny Ventiera and Lacey Mark, some may have to bow out due to the change in the filming schedule.

It is not clear if Corinne Olympios or DeMario Jackson will be returning.