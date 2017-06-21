Bella Hadid Spills Her Beauty Secrets: 'I Keep It Simple'

Bella Hadid was glowing while grabbing lunch this week!

The 20-year-old model was joined by her brother Anwar and friend Jesse Jo Stark as they dined at Via Alloro on Tuesday (June 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Bella recently spilled some of her biggest beauty secrets and what keeps her skin glowing as part of her NARS campaign.

“I usually keep my skin regime very simple. I wash my face, apply a good mask, followed by an oily serum,” she told Us Weekly.

Bella added, “I always like to keep my skin care routine consistent. I have very sensitive skin so I like to stay with the products that I know are good for me.”