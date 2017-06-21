Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 1:54 pm

Bella Thorne Reportedly Hanging With Scott Disick Again!

Bella Thorne Reportedly Hanging With Scott Disick Again!

Bella Thorne may have rekindled her friendship with Scott Disick following their Cannes falling out.

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress was spotted hanging out at what is said to be Scott‘s home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

Bella took to her Instagram story to share a boomerang while eating a burger in a white bikini in a gorgeous looking backyard.

According to TMZ, the backyard belongs to Scott!

Bella also shared a photo of her friend lounging in the pool, which also matches up with photos of of Scott‘s pad.

Check out the photo of Bella at Scott‘s home below..
Just Jared on Facebook
bella thorne spends time with scott disick again 01

Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Scott Disick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr