Bella Thorne Reportedly Hanging With Scott Disick Again!
Bella Thorne may have rekindled her friendship with Scott Disick following their Cannes falling out.
The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress was spotted hanging out at what is said to be Scott‘s home in Hidden Hills, Calif.
Bella took to her Instagram story to share a boomerang while eating a burger in a white bikini in a gorgeous looking backyard.
According to TMZ, the backyard belongs to Scott!
Bella also shared a photo of her friend lounging in the pool, which also matches up with photos of of Scott‘s pad.
Check out the photo of Bella at Scott‘s home below..