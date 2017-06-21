Bella Thorne Reportedly Hanging With Scott Disick Again!

Bella Thorne may have rekindled her friendship with Scott Disick following their Cannes falling out.

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress was spotted hanging out at what is said to be Scott‘s home in Hidden Hills, Calif.

Bella took to her Instagram story to share a boomerang while eating a burger in a white bikini in a gorgeous looking backyard.

According to TMZ, the backyard belongs to Scott!

Bella also shared a photo of her friend lounging in the pool, which also matches up with photos of of Scott‘s pad.

Check out the photo of Bella at Scott‘s home below..