'Big Brother 19' Temptation Twist Revealed - See House Pics Too!

We’re starting to learn about the twists for this summer of Big Brother!

Host Julie Chen, and executive producers Rich Meehan and Allison Grodner, are opening up about how we can once again – expect the unexpected.

“It’s a summer of temptation! Not only does the house represent that, but the rooms carry through with some of those themes and we’re bringing that all the way through with the twists of the game this summer as well,” Rich told THR. “With temptation there are lots of different paths the season could go on depending on which temptations the houseguests take. We’ve never done anything quite like that throughout the course of the season. So we have plans and backup plans for all different things.”

“There will be choices like a Pandora’s Box leads to some choices,” Allison said. “Will you take the temptation? And if you do it will have a consequence. If you turn it down then something else will happen.”

Big Brother 19 premieres on Wednesday, June 28 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Watch Julie give a house tour below:



