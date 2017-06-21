Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 12:15 pm

Casey Affleck Feels Guilty About Forgetting His Kids In Oscars Speech!

Casey Affleck Feels Guilty About Forgetting His Kids In Oscars Speech!

Casey Affleck made an appearance on last night’s (June 20) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and opened up about his big regret from the night he accepted his Oscar for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea.

The 41-year-old actor admitted that he felt guilty about forgetting to thank his two kids – Indiana and Atticus – in his acceptance speech so he gave them his Oscar trophy when he got home.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Casey Affleck

“I immediately realized I hadn’t done that. And that was a shame,” Casey expressed to Jimmy, adding that he called them immediately after. “I said, ‘I won…but I didn’t mention you, even though you are the most important thing in my life and I love you more than anything and I would trade a thousand Oscars for you guys.”

“A few weeks later — this is true — I went into one of their rooms and I saw it actually in the corner with, like, a wet towel over it and clothes and stuff,” Casey concluded. “And I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going to hang onto it, guys.”


Casey Affleck Forgot to Thank His Kids in Oscars Speech

Click inside to watch the rest of Casey Affleck’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Casey Affleck Reveals He’s a Terrible Baseball Player

Casey Affleck Got into His First Car Accident
Just Jared on Facebook
casey affleck feels guilty about forgetting his kids in oscars speech 01
casey affleck feels guilty about forgetting his kids in oscars speech 02
casey affleck feels guilty about forgetting his kids in oscars speech 03
casey affleck feels guilty about forgetting his kids in oscars speech 04
casey affleck feels guilty about forgetting his kids in oscars speech 05
casey affleck feels guilty about forgetting his kids in oscars speech 06

Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, Bauergriffinonline
Posted to: Casey Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr