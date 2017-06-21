Casey Affleck Feels Guilty About Forgetting His Kids In Oscars Speech!

Casey Affleck made an appearance on last night’s (June 20) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and opened up about his big regret from the night he accepted his Oscar for Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea.

The 41-year-old actor admitted that he felt guilty about forgetting to thank his two kids – Indiana and Atticus – in his acceptance speech so he gave them his Oscar trophy when he got home.

“I immediately realized I hadn’t done that. And that was a shame,” Casey expressed to Jimmy, adding that he called them immediately after. “I said, ‘I won…but I didn’t mention you, even though you are the most important thing in my life and I love you more than anything and I would trade a thousand Oscars for you guys.”

“A few weeks later — this is true — I went into one of their rooms and I saw it actually in the corner with, like, a wet towel over it and clothes and stuff,” Casey concluded. “And I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m going to hang onto it, guys.”



