Celine Dion Looks Pretty in Pink While Out in Paris

Celine Dion stuns as she makes her way out of her hotel on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) at the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris, France.

The 49-year-old entertainer looked pretty in a pale pink outfit with bejeweled overcoat as she was greeted by fans while stepping out for the day.

Celine recently kicked off her summer European tour the other night.

Celine will stop in 15 cities throughout Europe this summer before continuing her Las Vegas residency in September.

