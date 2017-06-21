Top Stories
Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, &amp; Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky in Her Daisy Dukes During a Shopping Trip!

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 1:41 am

Celine Dion Looks Pretty in Pink While Out in Paris

Celine Dion Looks Pretty in Pink While Out in Paris

Celine Dion stuns as she makes her way out of her hotel on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) at the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris, France.

The 49-year-old entertainer looked pretty in a pale pink outfit with bejeweled overcoat as she was greeted by fans while stepping out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Celine Dion

Celine recently kicked off her summer European tour the other night.

Celine will stop in 15 cities throughout Europe this summer before continuing her Las Vegas residency in September.

You can get tickets for her tour here!
Just Jared on Facebook
celine dion is pretty in pink in paris01
celine dion is pretty in pink in paris02
celine dion is pretty in pink in paris03
celine dion is pretty in pink in paris04
celine dion is pretty in pink in paris05
celine dion is pretty in pink in paris06

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Celine Dion

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • JAY-Z was spotted out for the first time since welcoming his twins - TMZ
  • Bella Thorne gushes over ex boyfriend Gregg Sulkin - Just Jared Jr
  • Tony Danza returns to TV in first role in 24 years - TooFab
  • Tim Allen's Last Man Standing will not be revived on CMT - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shay Mitchell previews the Pretty Little Liars series finale - Just Jared Jr
  • Eric A

    She’s always had bad taste regarding clothes. She just buy brands. She doesn’t care if it suits her or not.