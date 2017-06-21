Corinne Olympios Goes Shopping After 'Paradise' Resumes

Top Stories
Wed, 21 June 2017 at 9:30 pm

Corinne Olympios is keeping busy amid news that Bachelor in Paradise will continue filming.

The 24-year-old reality star was spotted picking up some items at Marshalls on Wednesday afternoon (June 21) in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear if Corinne was asked to return to set in Mexico, but it seems unlikely considering her lawyer expressed desire to continue investigating allegations after Warner Bros. found no proof of “misconduct” in its own investigation of the alleged incident between her and DeMario Jackson.

Meanwhile, fellow contestant Alex Woytkiw recently told ET, “What happened with Corinne and DeMario, I wasn’t actually there for…As far as the actual incident with those two, I wasn’t physically there. I couldn’t see them.”
corinne olympios shopping marshalls 01
corinne olympios shopping marshalls 02
corinne olympios shopping marshalls 03
corinne olympios shopping marshalls 04
corinne olympios shopping marshalls 05

Photos: BACKGRID USA
