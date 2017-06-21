Courteney Cox Has Had All Her Face Fillers Dissolved: 'I'm As Natural As I Can Be'

Courteney Cox is opening up about face fillers in this new interview for NewBeauty‘s new issue.

Here’s what the 53-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On trying to “keep up” with appearances: “Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.’ So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed—it’s good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor: ‘This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.’ You meet them and they say, ‘You should just do this.” The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ;Oh sh*t, this doesn’t look right.’ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, ‘Whoa, no more!’ I thought, I haven’t done anything in six months. I didn’t realize.”

On her friend telling her “no more”: “Yeah. But I’d see pictures and think, ‘Oh, is that what I look like?’ And I’d ask a friend and they’d say, ‘Oh God, no.’ And I never thought of myself as being delusional. I think photographs do show up worse, so when people in the world see you and write comments that are usually mean, I think, ‘It can be worse than what it really is.’”

On if she’s doing anything now: “I’ve had all my fillers dissolved. I’m as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do. Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles—they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.”

On if she’s done with treatments: “I don’t know what the future holds, but I know I want to stay natural. But, they come up with new stuff all the time—it’s crazy how many new machines are out there. I believe in getting laser treatments like Clear + Brilliant. I believe in microneedling. I think microcurrent technology makes sense to strengthen your muscles.”

