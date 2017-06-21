Top Stories
Wed, 21 June 2017 at 7:28 pm

DeMario Jackson Asked to Return to 'Paradise' - Report

DeMario Jackson Asked to Return to 'Paradise' - Report

It’s still unclear whether DeMario Jackson will return to Bachelor in Paradise, but according to a new report, he was asked back to the show.

The 30-year-old reality star was invited after Warner Bros. found no “misconduct” in its investigation that halted production, according to Us Weekly.

DeMario may have declined the offer because he was spotted hitting the gym and changing outfits on Wednesday (June 21) in Los Angeles.

He previously released a statement claiming his character had been “assassinated” from allegations that involved fellow contestant Corinne Olympios.

Some castmembers like Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates, Vinny Ventiera, and Lacey Mark have reportedly already headed back to Mexico to resume filming through July 5.
