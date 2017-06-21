Demi Lovato Possibly Quotes Selena Gomez in Latest Post

Demi Lovato is back in Los Angeles after promoting her upcoming YouTube docu-series Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated earlier this week in Cannes, France.

The 24-year-old “No Promises” singer was spotted wearing black skinnies, a blue jacket, and heels as she touched down at LAX Airport on Wednesday (June 21).

While in Cannes, Demi posted an Instagram photo featuring herself and some friends, including celebrity hair stylist Cesar Ramirez, at what appears to be a hookah bar.

“Kill em with kindness…. or choke em with a smile on your face. 😇,” Demi captioned the fun pic below, leading some fans to think she might be quoting Selena Gomez‘s song “Kill Em with Kindness.”

