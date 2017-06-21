'Downton Abbey' Movie Could Begin Production Next Year!

The Downton Abbey movie is currently in development, and it’s been revealed that the film will start production in 2018.

“There’s a movie in the works. It’s been in the works for some time,” Michael Edelstein, president at NBCUniversal International Studios, told the AP. “We are working on getting the script right and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the (cast) together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we’re hopeful to make a movie sometime next year.”

It’s not confirmed who would definitely return from the cast for the movie. Stay tuned!