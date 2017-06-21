Drew Barrymore Makes Cameo In SZA's 'Drew Barrymore' Music Video - Watch Here!

SZA got herself a special cameo in the just released music video for her song “Drew Barrymore“!

Directed by the one and only Dave Meyers, the fun-filled clip plays out as a day in the life of the 26-year-old TDE songstress in the winter city streets of New York.

Later in a symbolic moment, SZA runs into Drew Barrymore herself, the star who inspired the track in the first place.

“Drew Barryomore” is the lead single off of SZA‘s long-awaited debut album called CTRL, which you can stream right here!



SZA – ‘Drew Barrymore’ (Official Video)