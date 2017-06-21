Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 2:06 pm

Drew Barrymore Makes Cameo In SZA's 'Drew Barrymore' Music Video - Watch Here!

Drew Barrymore Makes Cameo In SZA's 'Drew Barrymore' Music Video - Watch Here!

SZA got herself a special cameo in the just released music video for her song “Drew Barrymore“!

Directed by the one and only Dave Meyers, the fun-filled clip plays out as a day in the life of the 26-year-old TDE songstress in the winter city streets of New York.

Later in a symbolic moment, SZA runs into Drew Barrymore herself, the star who inspired the track in the first place.

Drew Barryomore” is the lead single off of SZA‘s long-awaited debut album called CTRL, which you can stream right here!


SZA – ‘Drew Barrymore’ (Official Video)
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Drew Barrymore, Music, Music Video, sza

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr