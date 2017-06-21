Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 5:27 pm

Emma Watson Hides More Books in Paris Before 'The Circle' Premiere

Emma Watson Hides More Books in Paris Before 'The Circle' Premiere

Emma Watson completely stuns as she arrives at the premiere of The Circle in Paris, France on Wednesday evening (June 21).

The actress and activist stepped out for the event and debuted her film which also stars Tom Hanks and John Boyega.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emma Watson

Just before the premiere, Emma alerted fans on Twitter that she was hiding copies of Margaret Atwood‘s “The Handmaid’s Tale” all over the city.

She had around 100 copies of the book to hide — did you find one?
