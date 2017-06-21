Top Stories
Wed, 21 June 2017 at 8:48 pm

Hank Deutschendorf RIP - 'Ghostbusters II' Actor Dead at 29

Hank Deutschendorf RIP - 'Ghostbusters II' Actor Dead at 29

Former child actor Henry “Hank” Deutschendorf sadly died of an apparent suicide earlier this month.

He was just 29 years old and his twin brother William reportedly found him.

“The decedent was a single, 29-year-old Caucasian male who resided with his girlfriend in an apartment in the city of Escondido,” the coroner’s report read (via E! News). “On the evening of 06/14/17, he was found suspended by a ligature around his neck in his closet by his brother.”

Hank and William both starred as baby Oscar in the 1989 Ghostbusters sequel.

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my twin brother, Hank,” William wrote on Facebook. On Wednesday, June 14th, 2017, Henry John Deutschendorf II lost his battle with schizoaffective disorder.”

“Many people do not know much about Hank. Some knew him as Baby Oscar in Ghostbusters 2 or John Denver’s nephew. Others knew him as a brother, son, martial artist, teacher, uncle, or friend,” William continued. “What people do not know about Hank was that he suffered from schizoaffective disorder. It is a chronic mental health condition which is a combination of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. He experienced hallucinations, delusions, depression, and mania. It is a very severe mental illness that usually requires a lifetime of treatment. It is not well studied, so the treatment is largely an estimation based on schizophrenia and bipolar treatments.”

Our thoughts go out to Hank‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Click inside to read William’s full post about his brother Hank…
