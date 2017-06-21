Helen Mirren Talks Scoring L'Oreal Beauty Deal At Age 69: 'It Was About Bloody Time!'

Helen Mirren is opening up about landing a beauty contract with L’Oreal in 2014 when she was 69.

“It was about bloody time!,” the (now) 71-year-old actress expressed while attending a panel at the 2017 Cannes Lions Festival on Wednesday (June 21) in Cannes, France.

“I thought, at last, there has been a shift [in the fashion and beauty industry] — I’m talking about age and beauty, but also diversity,” Helen continued (via PageSix). “It’s great to see older women, different genders, different religions – the whole diversity of the world we are living in.”

Also attending panels at the festival that same day were Mena Suvari, Alicia Silverstone and Sir Ian McKellen.