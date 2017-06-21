Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, &amp; Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 12:02 pm

Here's How Much Money Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Surrogate Will Make

Here's How Much Money Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Surrogate Will Make
  • Here’s how much Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s surrogate would make – TMZ
  • Guess who is coming back for Dance Moms season 8? – Just Jared Jr
  • Are Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost done? – Lainey Gossip
  • Why were the Han Solo movie directors fired? – TooFab
  • What would a Kim Possible reboot look like? – MTV
  • This new Harry Potter theory will give you chills – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr