House of Cards' Michael Kelly Throws Out First Pitch for Orioles!

Michael Kelly tips his hat to the crowd while getting ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles’ game on Tuesday (June 20) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Md.

The 49-year-old actor, best known for his work as Doug Stamper on House of Cards, met with the players after throwing out the pitch.

Michael is currently in Baltimore while filming the upcoming movie, All Square, which he is also producing.

Earlier this month, Michael reprised his role as Stamper live in person and on stage at the 2017 Tony Awards, which were hosted by his co-star Kevin Spacey.

