Jennifer Lopez Films Tearful Funeral Scene for 'Shades of Blue'

Jennifer Lopez stands at the podium in tears while giving a speech during a funeral scene on the set of Shades of Blue on Tuesday (June 20) in New York City.

The 47-year-old entertainer was joined for the scene by her on-screen daughter Sarah Jeffery.

Jennifer is currently hard at work on the third season of the NBC series, which is likely to premiere next year on the peacock network.

J.Lo is back in the United States after a whirlwind trip to Paris with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Make sure to check out her personal photos from the romantic getaway!