Joan Smalls to Make Acting Debut in 'Set It Up' with Glen Powell

Joan Smalls is well known for her work as a model and now she’s set to making her acting debut in an exciting new Netflix movie!

The 28-year-old supermodel will play the girlfriend of Glen Powell‘s character in the upcoming romantic comedy Set It Up, according to Deadline.

The movie “centers on Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Powell), two overworked and underpaid assistants who are wasting their youth working for superiors who treat them like dirt. The two concoct a plan to solve this problem by setting up their respective bosses with each other but things start to go awry as they discover that what started out as a harmless plan could lead to some unanticipated consequences.”

Also starring in the movie are Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu.