Jon Hamm, Lily James & Ansel Elgort Celebrate 'Baby Driver' European Premiere

Jon Hamm is bringing Baby Driver across the pond!

The 46-year-old actor stepped out at the film’s European premiere on Wednesday (June 21) in London, England.

He was joined by his co-stars Lily James, Ansel Elgort, Jamie Foxx, Eiza Gonzalez, and Kevin Spacey.

Dua Lipa was also in attendance.

The film follows a young getaway driver who is coerced into working for a crime boss and finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

Baby Driver is set to hit theaters on June 28.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Burberry gown and De Beers earrings. Eiza is wearing Marchesa. Jon is wearing Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.

15+ pictures inside of the stars attending the premiere…

