Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 5:53 pm

Justin Bieber & Halsey Put on Amazing Show in Dublin - Pics!

Justin Bieber & Halsey Put on Amazing Show in Dublin - Pics!

Justin Bieber sings it loud on stage during his concert held at The RDS in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday (June 21).

Halsey was actually the “Company” singer’s supporting act for tonight’s show, and they killed it.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin is winding down his Purpose tour, which has been going on for over a year.

The tour will officially wrap up at the end of September. So, if you haven’t seen him yet, grab those tickets!

One of Justin‘s next dates is for the British Summer Time music festival in July.
