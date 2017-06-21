Justin Hartley & Fiancee Chrishell Stause Arrive Back in LA

Justin Hartley holds on close to fiancee Chrishell Stause as they make their way out of LAX Airport on Monday night (June 19) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor put his buff biceps on display in a tight T-shirt as they arrive home from their trip.

Justin and Chrisell were recently in Monaco for the 2017 Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

After the festival, the hot couple stayed on the island for a few extra days as they enjoyed some fun in the sun.

While they were there, Justin took to Instagram to share a gorgeous shot from their hotel room.