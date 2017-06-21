Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Kate Beckinsale has a new man in her life – comedian Matt Rife!

The 43-year-old actress was seen kissing the 21-year-old in a set of steamy new photos. According to ET, Kate and Matt are “officially boyfriend and girlfriend.”

The two were seen engaging in PDA on Tuesday (June 20) outside of Villa Lounge in West Hollywood, Calif

“They quickly started flirting, went on their first date and it’s continued since,” the source continued. “Everyone in Kate’s circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship. He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy! Her entire family thinks he is the nicest and most lovely person….He is very mature for his age and is a great guy.”

You may recognize Matt from the MTV show Wild ‘N Out.

Kate split from her husband of 11 years Len Wiseman back in 2015. See the new kissing photos over at ET!