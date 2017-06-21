Top Stories
Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 8:34 pm

Kate Beckinsale Steps Out Solo After Matt Rife Kissing Photos

Kate Beckinsale Steps Out Solo After Matt Rife Kissing Photos

Kate Beckinsale emerges for the first time since it was reported that she’s dating comedian Matt Rife.

The 43-year-old actress kept it casual in black pants and a black tank top while running errands on Wednesday afternoon (June 21) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Beckinsale

In case you missed the photos, Kate was spotted packing on the PDA with Matt earlier this week.

Don’t know anything about him? Get to know Matt with these five fast facts!

Kate split from her husband of 11 years Len Wiseman back in 2015.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate beckinsale steps out after matt kissing 01
kate beckinsale steps out after matt kissing 02
kate beckinsale steps out after matt kissing 03
kate beckinsale steps out after matt kissing 04
kate beckinsale steps out after matt kissing 05

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Kate Beckinsale

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr