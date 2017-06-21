Kelly Clarkson Adorably Helps Fan Propose to His Boyfriend - Watch Now!

Kelly Clarkson helped a fan propose to his boyfriend and it was the sweetest thing!

The proposal went down during a meet and greet at the 35-year-old singer’s concert at the Venetian hotel on Tuesday night (June 20) in Las Vegas.

A fan named Alex Malerba decided to get down on one knee right after the couple took a photo with Kelly and her reaction was adorable.

“Oh my god, I’m so happy! I’m like a part of it! This is so beautiful. Congratulations!” Kelly gushed.

Afterward, Alex took to his Instagram to share the footage of the big moment.

“Asking the love of my life to marry me in front of the one and only @kellyclarkson was an amazing moment!!!! HE SAID YES,” he wrote.

Check out the adorable video below…