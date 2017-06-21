Top Stories
Kelly Osbourne & Victoria Justice Help amfAR Find a Cure

Kelly Osbourne and Victoria Justice meet up on the red carpet at amfAR’s generationCURE Solstice Event on Tuesday (June 20) in New York City.

Kelly is an ambassador for generationCURE, which is a group of young amfAR supporters committed to ending the AIDS pandemic in their lifetime by helping the Foundation raise funds for its cure-focused research programs.

Other stars in attendance at the event included Empire‘s Serayah, Orange Is the New Black‘s Jackie Cruz, model Olivia Culpo, TheGlamApp founder Cara Santana, and Victoria‘s younger sister Madison Reed.

“Concrete jungle where dreams are made of 🌇#amfar,” Victoria captioned the below photo on Instagram that evening.

FYI: Victoria is wearing a Zac Posen dress. Olivia is wearing a Zuhair Murad outfit. Serayah is wearing a Zimmerman top, a Jonathan Simkhai skirt, and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
