Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, & Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 9:30 am

Kim Kardashian Considered Surrogacy on 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian spoke about surrogacy in a memorable recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 36-year-old reality star spoke about being unable to carry a third child.

“I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy,” Kim told the cameras. “Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater.”

“I’m definitely leaning towards I want to try [surrogacy],” Kim continued. “After talking to Kanye … I always knew surrogacy was an option, now it’s my reality. Whatever is meant to be will be.”

In addition, Kourtney and Kris also offered to be Kim‘s surrogate.

News broke hours ago that Kim and Kanye had officially hired a surrogate to carry their third child.
Photos: Getty
