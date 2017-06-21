Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Will Use Surrogate for Third Child (Report)

Drake Bell Is Shirtless, Ripped, &amp; Hotter Than Ever for 'Flaunt'

Henry Cavill Didn't Make Millions More Than Gal Gadot

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 9:05 am

Kim Kardashian Gets Support From Hubby Kanye West & North West At KKW Beauty Launch!

Kim Kardashian is absolutely gorgeous as she strikes a pose while celebrating the launch of her new beauty line KKW Beauty held on Tuesday evening (June 20) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old reality star was accompanied by her husband Kanye West and their four-year-old daughter North West, as well as her mother Kris Jenner.

Also in attendance to show their support for Kim was DJ duo Sama and Haya Khadra, make-up artists Joyce Bonelli, Hrush Achemyan and Mario Dedivanovic, and Aureta Thomollari and Kristen Noel Crawley.

