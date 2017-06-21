Kim Kardashian Gets Support From Hubby Kanye West & North West At KKW Beauty Launch!

Kim Kardashian is absolutely gorgeous as she strikes a pose while celebrating the launch of her new beauty line KKW Beauty held on Tuesday evening (June 20) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old reality star was accompanied by her husband Kanye West and their four-year-old daughter North West, as well as her mother Kris Jenner.

Also in attendance to show their support for Kim was DJ duo Sama and Haya Khadra, make-up artists Joyce Bonelli, Hrush Achemyan and Mario Dedivanovic, and Aureta Thomollari and Kristen Noel Crawley.

Watch @kimkardashian break down her everyday makeup look using only the Crème Contour & Highlight Kit. Full video: https://t.co/l6mzpMpgGM pic.twitter.com/A2BUEQvDub — KKW BEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) June 20, 2017

