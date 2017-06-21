Kirsten Dunst Keeps a Low Profile in NYC

Kirsten Dunst enjoys the sunny afternoon while stepping out on Tuesday afternoon (June 20) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress went casual in black and floral top with short denim skirt as she ran errands around town.

Despite trying to keep a low profile, Kirsten was quickly spotted by fans where she snapped some pics before getting picked up by her ride.

Kirsten‘s upcoming movie The Beguiled with Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning hits theaters this Friday, June 23rd.