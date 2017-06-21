Kirsten Dunst on Fiance Jesse Plemons: 'I'm Marrying Landry!'

Kirsten Dunst is opening up about her relationship with fiance Jesse Plemons.

The 35-year-old actress says she doesn’t have “baby fever” despite reports to the contrary.

“I said it so casually!” Kirsten told USA Today about a joke she made about babies. “I realize I have a very cavalier way of speaking. (People) really like to put us in those boxes, though.”

And yes, she’s very much aware she’s engaged to a Friday Night Lights favorite.

“I’m marrying Landry!” Kirsten joked.

Pictured: Kirsten and Sofia Coppola promote their film The Beguiled at the AOL Build Series studio on Wednesday (June 21) in New York City.