Who is Matt Rife? 5 Facts About Kate Beckinsale's New Guy

'Glee' Alum Charice Officially Changes Name to Jake Zyrus

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 9:04 pm

Kirsten Dunst on Fiance Jesse Plemons: 'I'm Marrying Landry!'

Kirsten Dunst is opening up about her relationship with fiance Jesse Plemons.

The 35-year-old actress says she doesn’t have “baby fever” despite reports to the contrary.

“I said it so casually!” Kirsten told USA Today about a joke she made about babies. “I realize I have a very cavalier way of speaking. (People) really like to put us in those boxes, though.”

And yes, she’s very much aware she’s engaged to a Friday Night Lights favorite.

“I’m marrying Landry!” Kirsten joked.

Pictured: Kirsten and Sofia Coppola promote their film The Beguiled at the AOL Build Series studio on Wednesday (June 21) in New York City.
Photos: Mike Pont/ BUILD Series
