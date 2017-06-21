Top Stories
Wed, 21 June 2017 at 12:51 pm

Kristen Wiig Misses SNL: 'I Always Have The SNL Itch'

Kristen Wiig‘s love for Saturday Night Live has not gone away – she’s still got the “itch”!

“I always have the SNL itch,” the 43-year-old actress recently expressed while promoting Despicable Me 3. “My last show, I wanted to go back. It’s one of those places I always considered to be my home and my family. Going through seven years on that show, it becomes your world and I miss it so much.”

Kristen also added that SNL is great escapism when it comes to dealing with the new Trump administration in the White House: “It definitely helps. Sometimes after feeling hopeless or sad or frustrated all you can do is try to find something to make you happy or to make you laugh,” Kristen told the Herald Sun. “Especially with a show like SNL, doing what it’s doing now, the comments it’s making, and with Alec [Baldwin] and Melissa [McCarthy], it does help you see … not the funny side of it, because we are in such a crazy time, but it does help you laugh at it, which I think is important.”

Pictured: Kristen and co-star Steve Carell promoting Despicable Me 3 at BBC Radio 1 before joining the Minions at the Corinthia Hotel London for a photo call on Wednesday (June 21) in London, England.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Valentino dress, Irene Neuwirth earrings and Malone Souliers shoes at the photo call. At BBC Radio 1, Kristen is wearing a Tory Sport sweater, Derek Lam jeans, Pierre Hardy heels, Jimmy Choo handbag, Elizabeth & James sunnies and Jennifer Meyer earrings.
