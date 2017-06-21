Leaving Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Released
Netflix has officially released the list of movies and television shows leaving the streaming service beginning on July 1.
Luckily, this month, the list is not too extensive, though there are some fan-favorite titles being expired! Be sure to mark down your favorites so you can get to bingeing.
If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of television shows and movies coming to Netflix beginning July 1.
Click inside to see the list of movies and television shows leaving Netflix in July…
JULY 1
Blazing Saddles
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
Flicka 2
9/11: Stories in Fragments
Secrets: The Sphinx
Batman
Working Girl
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
An Unmarried Woman
Hello, Dolly!
MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7
Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5
Futurama: Season 6
Day of the Kamikaze
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
The Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission Titanic’s Final Mystery
Samurai Headhunters
America’s Secret D-Day Disaster
Black Wings
Blondie’s New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Death Beach
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
American Pie Presents: Beta House Hugo
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
While You Were Sleeping
Kate & Leopold
El Dorado
JULY 3
The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice
JULY 6
Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 – 2
JULY 11
Opposite Field
JULY 12
Sleeping Beauty
Adventures of Pepper and Paula In the Basement
JULY 13
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
JULY 15
Lessons for a Kiss All That Glitters