Leaving Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Released

Netflix has officially released the list of movies and television shows leaving the streaming service beginning on July 1.

Luckily, this month, the list is not too extensive, though there are some fan-favorite titles being expired! Be sure to mark down your favorites so you can get to bingeing.

If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of television shows and movies coming to Netflix beginning July 1.

Click inside to see the list of movies and television shows leaving Netflix in July…

JULY 1

Blazing Saddles

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

Flicka 2

9/11: Stories in Fragments

Secrets: The Sphinx

Batman

Working Girl

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

An Unmarried Woman

Hello, Dolly!

MacGyver: Seasons 1 – 7

Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1 – 5

Futurama: Season 6

Day of the Kamikaze

Mystery Files: Hitler

Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci

Nazi Temple of Doom

The Hunt for Bin Laden

The Incredible Bionic Man

History in HD: The Last Bomb

Secrets: A Viking Map?

Secrets: Richard III Revealed

Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission Titanic’s Final Mystery

Samurai Headhunters

America’s Secret D-Day Disaster

Black Wings

Blondie’s New York

Bombs, Bullets and Fraud

Death Beach

Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes

American Pie Presents: Beta House Hugo

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

While You Were Sleeping

Kate & Leopold

El Dorado

JULY 3

The Last Samurai

Two Weeks Notice

JULY 6

Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1 – 2

JULY 11

Opposite Field

JULY 12

Sleeping Beauty

Adventures of Pepper and Paula In the Basement

JULY 13

Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

JULY 15

Lessons for a Kiss All That Glitters