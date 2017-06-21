Top Stories
Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Kate Beckinsale Kisses Comedian Matt Rife in New PDA Photos

Love &amp; Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

Love & Hip Hop's Milan Christopher Goes Full Frontal!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

New on Netflix in July 2017 - Full List Revealed!

Wed, 21 June 2017 at 4:00 pm

Liam Payne Meets Some Fans After Grenfell Charity Single Gets Released

Liam Payne Meets Some Fans After Grenfell Charity Single Gets Released

Liam Payne is all smiles after a meeting in New York City on Wednesday (June 21).

If you haven’t heard, the “Strip It Down” singer is featured on the new Grenfell Charity Single, along with his former band mate, Louis Tomlinson.

Over the weekend, Liam also celebrated his first Father’s Day and got a really cute gift from partner Cheryl.

In one of his Instagram stories this week, he showed off his new necklace — a bear necklace which is covered in crystals.

Liam says in the video, “I have had a great day. I got another Father’s Day present – which is a little bear off Cheryl which I really love.”

It’s so cute!
Just Jared on Facebook
liam payne bear necklace nyc meeting 01
liam payne bear necklace nyc meeting 02
liam payne bear necklace nyc meeting 03
liam payne bear necklace nyc meeting 04
liam payne bear necklace nyc meeting 05
liam payne bear necklace nyc meeting 06
liam payne bear necklace nyc meeting 07

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bear Payne, Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Scarlett Johansson was spotted holding hands with her lawyer while heading to dinner - TMZ
  • Brooklyn Beckham is getting ready to release his first photography book - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump gets emotional during Hollywood Medium reading - TooFab
  • The first wave of Teen Choice Awards nominations have been announced - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lucy Hale is obsessed with this Oscar-winning actress - Just Jared Jr