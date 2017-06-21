Liam Payne Meets Some Fans After Grenfell Charity Single Gets Released

Liam Payne is all smiles after a meeting in New York City on Wednesday (June 21).

If you haven’t heard, the “Strip It Down” singer is featured on the new Grenfell Charity Single, along with his former band mate, Louis Tomlinson.

Over the weekend, Liam also celebrated his first Father’s Day and got a really cute gift from partner Cheryl.

In one of his Instagram stories this week, he showed off his new necklace — a bear necklace which is covered in crystals.

Liam says in the video, “I have had a great day. I got another Father’s Day present – which is a little bear off Cheryl which I really love.”

It’s so cute!